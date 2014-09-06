CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colorado, Sept 6 Billy Horschel, seeking a second PGA Tour win, fired a sizzling 63 to surge three shots clear after a wildly fluctuating third round of multiple lead changes at the BMW Championship on Saturday.

As world number one Rory McIlroy finished nine strokes off the pace after carding a roller-coaster 72, American Horschel stormed ahead with five birdies after the turn to post a 13-under-par total of 197 at Cherry Hills Country Club.

American Ryan Palmer, who duelled for the lead with Horschel for much of a sunny afternoon at the revered venue just outside Denver, was alone in second place after returning a three-under 67 in the PGA Tour's penultimate FedExCup playoff event.

U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer of Germany shot an eight-birdie 64 to climb into a tie for third at eight under, ending the day level with Masters winner Bubba Watson of the United States, who carded a 66. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ed Osmond)