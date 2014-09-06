Golf-Finau, Cauley share lead at Texas Open
April 21 Long-hitting Tony Finau stumbled at the final hole to fall back into a share of the second-round lead with fellow American Bud Cauley at the Texas Open on Friday.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colorado, Sept 6 Billy Horschel, seeking a second PGA Tour win, fired a sizzling 63 to surge three shots clear after a wildly fluctuating third round of multiple lead changes at the BMW Championship on Saturday.
As world number one Rory McIlroy finished nine strokes off the pace after carding a roller-coaster 72, American Horschel stormed ahead with five birdies after the turn to post a 13-under-par total of 197 at Cherry Hills Country Club.
American Ryan Palmer, who duelled for the lead with Horschel for much of a sunny afternoon at the revered venue just outside Denver, was alone in second place after returning a three-under 67 in the PGA Tour's penultimate FedExCup playoff event.
U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer of Germany shot an eight-birdie 64 to climb into a tie for third at eight under, ending the day level with Masters winner Bubba Watson of the United States, who carded a 66. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.