ATLANTA, Sept 12 Billy Horschel, seeking a second consecutive PGA Tour victory, birdied three of the last eight holes to move two strokes clear of the chasing pack in the Tour Championship second round on Friday.

The 27-year-old American, ranked second in the FedExCup standings coming into this week, fired a four-under-par 66 at East Lake Golf Club to seize control of the fourth and final playoff event with an eight-under total of 132.

However, Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy was in hot pursuit after carding a best-of-the-day 65 to soar into a three-way tie for second place at six under.

Level with McIlroy were Australian Jason Day (67) and American Chris Kirk (68), the FedExCup points leader who had been joint pacesetter with Horschel after the opening round. (Editing by Gene Cherry)