ATLANTA, Sept 13 Rory McIlroy spectacularly eagled the par-five 15th to join Billy Horschel in a tie for the lead in the Tour Championship on Saturday and set up a thrilling conclusion to the 2013-14 PGA Tour season.

With the FedExCup playoff title and a bonus jackpot of $10 million on the line at East Lake Golf Club, world number one McIlroy sank a 26-foot putt to draw level at the top, then parred the last three holes to card a three-under-par 67.

That left the Northern Irishman at nine-under 201 in the fourth and final playoff event, level with his American playing partner Horschel, who had been three ahead at the turn before losing momentum over the closing stretch on the way to a 69.

Veteran American Jim Furyk, who has not triumphed on the PGA Tour since his 2010 victory at the Tour Championship, was alone in third at seven under after firing a four-birdie 67. (Editing by Gene Cherry)