April 19 Jim Furyk birdied the second playoff hole on Sunday to beat fellow American Kevin Kisner for the RBC Heritage title in South Carolina, his first PGA Tour victory in five years.

Furyk, the 2010 winner at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, fired an eight-under-par 63 for an 18-under total and Kisner matched him with a birdie at the last hole of regulation to complete a 64 and force the sudden death playoff.

Both players birdied the par-four 18th and moved on to the par-three 17th hole.

Furyk knocked his tee shot to 12 feet, and after Kisner missed his 20-footer for birdie, the 44-year-old tour veteran rolled in his downhill putt to claim his 17th career PGA title and first since the 2010 Tour Championship.

