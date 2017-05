CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 16 Rory McIlroy shot his lowest score as a professional, a course-record 11-under-par 61, in the third round at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman used an astonishing display of long driving to overpower the Quail Hollow course with 11 birdies.

He posted an 18-under 198 total to open a four-shot lead over American Webb Simpson.

