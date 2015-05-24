May 24 American Chris Kirk coolly got up and down from off the green at the 18th to salvage par and clinch his fourth PGA Tour title by one shot on Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

After watching playing partner Brandt Snedeker narrowly miss a 12-footer for birdie at the last to draw level at the top, Kirk sank a clutch seven-foot par putt to seal victory with a closing four-under 66 at a rain-saturated Colonial Country Club.

That left Kirk at 12-under 268 after an intriguing last-day shootout at Colonial where five players held at least a share of the lead in the final round.

Snedeker signed off with a 67 to share second place at 11 under with fellow Americans Jason Bohn, who fired a best-of-the-day 63, and Masters champion Jordan Spieth (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)