July 1 Bubba Watson and Tiger Woods are both trying to recover this week at the Greenbrier Classic, one from the highs of victory and the other from another major disappointment.

Watson said on Wednesday he was exhausted following his playoff victory on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, while Woods tried to remain upbeat after a U.S. Open appearance that included another round of 80 for the 14-times major winner.

"I'm tired. I'm spent," Watson told reporters on the eve of the tournament in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

"That much pressure, that much energy spent trying to get into the playoff, trying to stay in the playoff and then trying to produce in the playoff. I'm tired and worn out."

Masters winner Watson said he quit practice on Tuesday after just three holes.

"My wife gave me some rest, my in-laws took the kids to the pool," he said. "I'll keep resting, drinking fluids and hopefully recover."

Woods is making his first appearance since missing the U.S. Open cut by 11 strokes two weeks ago after posting an opening 10-over-par 80.

"We've made a bit of progress since last time I played," Woods told reporters. "Obviously that's not really saying much, but I'm really looking forward to tomorrow.

"I know where my game's at. I drove it great today. I've made some nice progress since the Open. I know it's hard to believe but I wasn't that far off at the Open."

Woods placed some of the blame on how bad he looked on the Chambers Bay course.

"As interesting as that place was, if you missed a shot you could look like an absolute idiot there and then you hit an awful shot and you looked like a hero," Woods said. "It was one of those weird golf courses."

South African Louis Oosthuizen, runner-up to Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open, Patrick Reed and J.B. Holmes join Watson as players ranked within the top 20 in a Greenbrier field that also includes defending champion Angel Cabrera of Argentina.

