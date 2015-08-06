AKRON, Ohio Aug 6 Rickie Fowler used a sharp short game to offset a mediocre day of ball-striking as he took an early one-shot clubhouse lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in the opening round on Thursday.

The in-form American, runner-up at last week's Quicken Loans National, fired a three-under-par 67 at a soft and receptive Firestone Country Club in the third of four World Golf Championships (WGC) events to be held this year.

Fowler's round included a birdie chip-in from just off the green at the par-four third before he ended the day a stroke in front of fellow American Robert Streb, Englishman Paul Casey and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson.

Australian world number four Jason Day and long-hitting American Dustin Johnson were among a group of five players who opened with 69s in the elite field of 77.

World number five Fowler, who won the prestigious Players Championship in May followed by the European Tour's Scottish Open last month, was delighted with his ability to turn an "off ball-striking" round into a 67.

"Very easily, I could have been even par or over, but kind of turned that off ball-striking day into a three-under on a course that isn't playing that easy right now," Fowler told reporters after mixing four birdies with a bogey.

"I'm definitely happy about that. I need a little bit of work on that, but nice for my short game to show up and save me a bit there. Had some key putts out there and good up-and-downs.

"We'll go get a little tune-up and get ready for tomorrow."

Casey surprised even himself with his opening round after spending last week holidaying in Italy.

"I was on a boat, and then I went cycling, and I drank a lot of wine," the Englishman smiled. "It was nice. I'm very refreshed, very unprepared for this week and very happy that I shot 68. I'm playing good golf."

Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, the world number two and highest-ranked player in the field in the absence of the injured Rory McIlroy, was among the day's late starters.