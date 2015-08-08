AKRON, Ohio Aug 8 England's Justin Rose rolled in a 38-foot birdie putt at the par-four last to move into a tie for the lead with overnight pacesetter Jim Furyk after the third round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Saturday.

Rose, who has produced stellar form this year since tying for second at the Masters in April, charged to the top with a sizzling seven-under 63 in slightly more receptive conditions at Firestone Country Club.

The world number eight birdied four of the last six holes in a bogey-free display to finish at nine-under 201, level with American Furyk who did well to sink a par putt from 11 feet on the final green for a 69.

Ireland's Shane Lowry, seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour, was alone in third place at seven-under after carding a five-birdie 67 at the elite World Golf Championships event. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Akron, Ohio; Editing by Larry Fine)