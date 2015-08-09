REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
AKRON, Ohio Aug 9 Ireland's Shane Lowry, helped by sensational recovery shots at the 10th and 18th that both led to birdies, clinched his first PGA Tour victory by two strokes at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.
Two off the pace heading into the final round at Firestone Country Club, Lowry overhauled third-round leaders Jim Furyk and Justin Rose, and held off a charging Bubba Watson with a closing four-under-par 66 in overcast conditions.
The bearded Irishman, ranked 48th in the world, registered four birdies and several clutch par saves in a flawless display on a tree-lined layout where danger lurked at every corner to post an 11-under total of 269.
American left-hander Watson, bidding for his third PGA Tour victory this season, also signed off with a 66 to secure second place in an elite field of 77 players at the World Golf Championships event. (Editing by Larry Fine)
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (