KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 15 South African Branden Grace spectacularly holed out from a greenside bunker at the par-four 18th to move into a tie for the early lead in the PGA Championship third round on Saturday.

Grace, who had been seven strokes off the pace when the storm-delayed second round was completed earlier in the day, piled up eight birdies in a bogey-free display to card an eight-under-par 64.

That left the 27-year-old South African at 12-under, level with American Tony Finau, and Australians Matt Jones and Jason Day.

Finau had completed 12 holes while second-round leader Jones and Day had played 10 holes in the final pairing on a hot and steamy afternoon at Whistling Straits.

Jones, a 35-year-old journeyman who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's Houston Open, had briefly forged three strokes clear with birdies at the first and sixth.

However, he bogeyed the par-four ninth after pulling his tee shot into a hospitality area well left of the fairway to reach the turn in one-under 35, and 12 under for the tournament.

World number five Day, still seeking a first major title after several close calls, had started out with an adventurous birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie run and was three under for the round.

Germany's Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA Championship played at Whistling Straits, drained three birdie putts of at least 30 feet as he shot a 65 to finish at 11-under 205.

Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, bidding for a rare third major victory of the year, was at 10 under after 13 holes, finally clicking into gear with a run of three consecutive birdies from the par-five 11th.

World number one Rory McIlroy, back in action to defend his PGA Championship crown after five weeks out due to an ankle injury, was six strokes off the pace after carding a roller-coaster 68.

The Northern Irishman made a hot start with two birdies and an eagle in his first five holes but was unable to maintain that momentum as he threw in four bogeys and four more birdies to finish at six-under 210.

"I putted much better today thankfully," said McIlroy. "If I keep showing improvement each and every day like I have done, it's a good sign going into the rest of the season." (Editing by Andrew Both)