KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 16 Dazzling sunshine and ideal scoring conditions greeted the early starters at the PGA Championship on Sunday with a final-round shootout on the cards and the prospect of further golfing glory for Jordan Spieth.

Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth heads into the final 18 holes of regulation at Whistling Straits just two shots behind overnight leader Jason Day in his bid to win a rare third major victory this year.

While Australian Day will be a sentimental favourite for many after coming agonisingly close to landing a first major with several close calls, American Spieth has an opportunity to cap one of the greatest seasons ever.

The remarkable 22-year-old claimed the Masters in April before landing the U.S. Open in June, then tied for fourth in last month's British Open at St. Andrews -- one stroke short of joining a playoff.

Should Spieth triumph at Whistling Straits, he would join Ben Hogan (1953) and Tiger Woods (2000) as the only players in the modern era to have won three majors in a single year.

"I'll go into tomorrow strictly for the history piece of trying to get my name on a different major," Spieth said after storming home with six birdies in the final eight holes to shoot a seven-under 65 in Saturday's third round.

"It's a goal of mine to capture all four throughout my career. I've got a great opportunity to get the third right now," added the American, who also has an opportunity on Sunday to replace Rory McIlroy as world number one.

Day, who has recorded nine top-10 finishes in the majors, six of them in the top four, is set to tee off with Spieth at 1.45 p.m. local (1845 ET) in pursuit of a long-awaited first major title.

"It should be an exciting round, I'm really looking forward to it," the 27-year-old Australian said after firing a 66 on Saturday to seize a two-shot lead at 15-under 201.

"My confidence level is high. I've done all the hard work right now to get into contention, to have this lead. So I just need to be patient with myself, need to make sure that I stay disciplined to my targets."

Also well placed to push on for victory were English world number six Justin Rose and South African Branden Grace, both three shots off the pace, and twice major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany, at 11 under.

Another low day of scoring is in prospect on the visually spectacular links-style layout, as proved by early starter Ryan Moore who set off with five consecutive birdies and was six under for the day after 15 holes. (Editing by Justin Palmer)