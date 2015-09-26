ATLANTA, Sept 26 Jordan Spieth used the magic of his putter to overtake Henrik Stenson and grab a one-stroke lead after Saturday's water-logged third round of the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Spieth poured in a 20-foot birdie putt at the last to cap off a two-under-par 68 that lifted him to an eight-under total of 202 on a layout left drenched after a second successive day of rain.

Swede Stenson began the drizzly day with a three-shot lead over Spieth, but his mastery of the venerable course waned in the soggy conditions as he posted four bogeys and two birdies for 72 and a 203 aggregate.

Tied for third place, four strokes off the pace at 206, were Rickie Fowler, who best solved the East Lake puzzle on Saturday with a three-under 67, and Englishman Paul Casey, who shot 71.

Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy (70) and British Open champion Zach Johnson (71) were another shot behind at three under par.

Besides the nearly $1.5 million first prize, a victory for any of Spieth, Stenson or Fowler would also clinch them the $10 million FedExCup playoffs bonus.

Players struggled through a second successive soggy day at East Lake, and although they were allowed to lift, clean and place balls on the saturated fairways, the 7,300 yard layout played longer and thoroughly tested the elite field of 28. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)