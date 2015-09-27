ATLANTA, Sept 27 Jordan Spieth capped a brilliant season in sensational style as he scored a four-shot victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday that also won him the FedExCup playoffs title for an $11.48 million pay day.

Spieth shot a closing one-under-par 69 at East Lake Golf Club for a nine-under total of 271 and his fifth win of the season, including the Masters and U.S. Open.

The prize money haul included the $10 million jackpot bonus for winning the season's FedExCup points competition and virtually clinched him Player of the Year honours.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson rolled in a 57-foot birdie putt at the last for a 72 to tie for second on five-under 275 with Englishman Justin Rose (66) and Danny Lee of New Zealand (65). (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)