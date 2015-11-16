Nov 16 Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell ended a title drought of more than two years on the PGA Tour with a spectacular playoff victory in the weather-delayed OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico on Monday.

McDowell sealed the win after very nearly holing out with a five-iron on the first extra hole at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, his approach shot grazing the rim of the cup before finishing just three feet away.

The 36-year-old tapped in for birdie to edge out Scotland's Russell Knox and American Jason Bohn, the trio having finished the regulation 72 holes at 18-under-par 266.

McDowell, who had not won on the PGA Tour since the RBC Heritage in April 2013, closed with a five-under 66, Knox with a matching 66 and Bohn with a 68.

Twenty-seven players had been unable to complete the 72 holes on Sunday after the final round was interrupted by inclement weather that led to a delay of nearly four hours. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)