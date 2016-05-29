May 29 Jordan Spieth displayed a brilliant short game, even by his own exalted standards, to win the Colonial tournament by three strokes in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Spieth posted his eighth victory on the PGA Tour, and his first in his home state, in the process passing a Tiger Woods mark.

Only Horton Smith (14) won more tour events by the age of 22 or younger. Woods won seven by the same age.

Spieth reached the mark in emphatic fashion with a closing 65 to finish at 17-under-par 263 at Colonial Country Club.

He curled in a 20-foot birdie putt at the 16th hole and went even better by chipping in from 40 feet for another birdie at the 17th.

With victory assured, he knocked in a 35-foot birdie putt for good measure at the final hole.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)