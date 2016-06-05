June 5 William McGirt held his nerve in blustery conditions to clinch his maiden PGA Tour title with a gripping playoff victory over fellow American Jon Curran at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday.

The 36-year-old journeyman sealed the win with a superb up-and-down for par on the second extra hole, the challenging 18th at Muirfield Village, after both players had parred the same hole at the first attempt.

After overshooting the green with his approach, McGirt hit a brilliant third shot six feet past the cup and coolly sank the putt after Curran, also over the back of the green in two, failed to save par.

The duo had finished the 72 regulation holes at 15-under-par 273, McGirt carding a flawless one-under 71 while Curran closed with a four-birdie 70 in the prestigious event hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Long-hitting Dustin Johnson, the first-round leader, returned a 71 to finish third at 14 under, one stroke better than fellow Americans Matt Kuchar (73), Gary Woodland (73) and J.B. Holmes (69), and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (68).

Australian world number one Jason Day, who clinched his third PGA Tour victory of the season at the Players Championship last month, finished six shots off the pace with a roller-coaster 74. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)