June 26 Local favourite Billy Hurley III, helped by a stunning chip-in on 15 and a monster putt at the 16th, clinched his first PGA Tour victory by three shots on Sunday at the Quicken Loans National in Bethesda, Maryland.

The 34-year-old American, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who calls nearby Annapolis his home, never relinquished his overnight lead in the final round at Congressional as he closed with a two-under-par 69 in the event hosted by Tiger Woods.

One stroke in front with four holes to play, Hurley chipped in from 35 yards to birdie the par-four 15th, and then sank a 27-footer at the par-five 16th to forge three ahead on the way to a 17-under total of 267.

Former world number one Vijay Singh, seeking his first PGA Tour win in eight years, fired a best-of-the-day 65 to finish second, with American Bill Haas (68) and Spaniard Jon Rahm (70) a further stroke back at 13-under in a tie for third. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)