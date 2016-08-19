Aug 19 South Korean Kim Si-woo flirted with golf's magic number before carding a 10-under-par 60 in the second round of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina on Friday.

Twelve days after American Jim Furyk became the first player to shoot a 58 on the PGA Tour, Kim had a chance of joining the elite sub-60 club.

After sinking a 10-foot birdie putt at his penultimate hole, the par-four eighth, he needed another birdie at the ninth to fire a 59 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

After an aggressive drive ended in a "tough lie" in the left rough, Kim's approach from 112 yards ended 50 feet beyond the pin and his hopes of holing the putt appeared slim.

But he judged the break and the speed of the downhill effort almost perfectly, his ball grazing the hole before settling within tap-in distance.

Kim's round in ideal morning conditions lifted him into the clubhouse lead on 12-under 128, with first-round leaders Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Kevin Na among the late starters.

The Korean said he did not really think of a 59 until his birdie at the eighth had followed an eagle three at the fifth.

Kim added that his putting and iron play were particularly sharp.

"Yesterday the greens were firm and fast but today...much better, soft," he said.

Kim, 31, is 43rd on the FedExCup points list, thanks largely to his playoff defeat by Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Classic in July.

There have been seven sub-60 rounds on the tour, headed by Furyk's 58. The American has also returned a 59 along with Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos and Stuart Appleby. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Tony Jimenez)