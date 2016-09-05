Sept 5 Rory McIlroy ended a 16-month title drought on the PGA Tour with a brilliant last-day charge as he won the Deutsche Bank Championship by two shots on Monday in Norton, Massachusetts.

A distant six strokes behind overnight leader Paul Casey heading into the final round at the TPC Boston, McIlroy fired a sparkling six-under-par 65 in blustery conditions to post a 15-under total of 269.

The Northern Irish world number five ended his round in style, hitting an exquisite bunker shot to within two feet at the par-five 18th for a tap-in four, his seventh birdie of the day, as he clinched his 12th PGA Tour victory.

Englishman Casey, hunting his second career win on the U.S. circuit, led by three strokes after 54 holes but had to settle for second place after closing with a two-over 73.