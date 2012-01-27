* Stanley and Levin post 10-under-par 62s
* Perplexed Mickelson labours to a 77

By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN DIEGO, Jan 26 Kyle Stanley was one of
several players who took advantage of a picture postcard day on
the California coastline, charging into a share of the lead in
Thursday's first round at the Farmers Insurance Open.
With hardly a breath of wind at a sun-splashed Torrey Pines,
the big-hitting American fired a sizzling 10-under-par 62 on the
North Course, one of two layouts hosting the fourth PGA Tour
event of the year.
Stanley, a PGA Tour rookie last year, recorded nine birdies,
one bogey and an eagle at the par-five last to finish level with
compatriot Spencer Levin, who also started out on the North
layout.
Bill Haas, last year's FedExCup champion, opened with a 63
on the North while three-times winner and local fan favourite
Phil Mickelson was left shaking his head after battling to a
five-over 77 on the more difficult South Course.
"A round like today gives you confidence that you're doing
the right things," Stanley told reporters after hitting an
exquisite eight-iron from 173 yards to three feet to set up his
eagle at the 18th.
"I know it was a 62, but it was a pretty boring round of
golf. I hit a lot of greens and made a lot of putts.
"The course is in good shape, the fairways are nice and the
greens are soft. You can be pretty aggressive with your irons
but you've got to hit solid putts. If you don't hit solid putts,
it (the ball) will bump up on you."
Haas, who has switched back to a belly putter for this week,
was delighted with his form on the greens.
"It was a great start, mainly with the putter, and today it
felt really good which is surprising because these greens are
probably the toughest to putt on so far that we've played," he
said.
TARGET SCORE
Asked if he had a specific score in mind at the start of the
day and whether that was achieved, Haas replied: "I would say I
surpassed that number.
"I just was hoping to play well and I knew on this course
it's somewhat more gettable than the South. You can still shoot
good scores over there too, but it definitely plays longer."
Mickelson, making his second appearance of the year on the
PGA Tour, was dumb-founded by his struggles in the opening round
as he mixed two birdies with seven bogeys.
"I don't know what happened, I just wasn't able to focus,"
said the American left-hander, who has not triumphed at Torrey
Pines since 2001. "I made some bad swings just in the wrong
spots and so forth.
"But I felt like my game was ready heading in, and I don't
know what to say about the score because it was pathetic."
Three-times major winner Vijay Singh of Fiji opened with a
64 on the North Course and American world number nine Dustin
Johnson, the highest-ranked player in the field, carded a 66,
also on the North.
Johnson was especially pleased with his score after having
to withdraw from last week's Humana Challenge at La Quinta,
California due to a lower back injury.
"Last week was the first time I had walked in a few months
but the knee's good," said Johnson, who had arthroscopic surgery
on his right knee in November. "I feel great.
"I hit the ball well today, even though I missed a few
fairways, but all the fairways I missed, it seemed like I was
just a foot off. I hit my irons really good and I holed a couple
of putts."
Defending champion Bubba Watson and fellow American Keegan
Bradley, winner of last year's U.S. PGA Championship, returned
69s on the North layout while South African Ernie Els and
Britain's Justin Rose launched their 2012 PGA Tour campaigns
with 71s on the South.
The scoring average for the first round was 69.244 on the
North Course and 72.846 on the South.
