SAN DIEGO Jan 26 Kyle Stanley was one of several players who took advantage of a picture postcard day on the California coastline, charging into a share of the early lead in Thursday's first round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

With hardly a breath of wind at a sun-splashed Torrey Pines, the big-hitting American fired a sizzling 10-under-par 62 on the North Course, one of two layouts hosting the fourth PGA Tour event of the year.

Stanley recorded nine birdies, one bogey and an eagle at the par-five last to finish level with compatriot Spencer Levin, who also started out on the North layout.

Bill Haas, last year's FedExCup champion, opened with a 63 on the North while three-times winner and local fan favourite Phil Mickelson battled to a five-over 77 on the more difficult South Course.

"A round like today gives you confidence that you're doing the right things," Stanley told reporters after hitting an eight-iron from 173 yards to three feet to set up his eagle at the 18th.

"I know it was a 62, but it was a pretty boring round of golf. I hit a lot of greens and made a lot of putts.

"The course is in good shape, the fairways are nice and the greens are soft. You can be pretty aggressive with your irons but you've got to hit solid putts. If you don't hit solid putts, it (the ball) will bump up on you."

Haas, who has switched back to a belly putter for this week, was delighted with his form on the greens.

"It was a great start, mainly with the putter, and today it felt really good which is surprising because these greens are probably the toughest to putt on so far that we've played," he said.

Asked if he had a specific score in mind at the start of the day and whether that was achieved, Haas replied: "I would say I surpassed that number.

"I just was hoping to play well and I knew on this course it's somewhat more gettable than the South. You can still shoot good scores over there too, but it definitely plays longer."

Former world number one Vijay Singh of Fiji opened with a 64 on the North Course and American world number nine Dustin Johnson, the highest-ranked player in the field, carded a 66, also on the North. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego. Editing by Patrick Johnston)