SAN DIEGO Jan 29 Brandt Snedeker clinched his third PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Kyle Stanley in a nerve-jangling sudden-death playoff for the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.

The 31-year-old sealed victory by knocking in a five-foot par putt at the second extra hole, the par-three 16th, where Stanley missed from similar range.

The duo had finished the 72 regulation holes level at 16-under-par 272 on another glorious day of dazzling sunshine at Torrey Pines.

Stanley, who had briefly led by seven strokes early in the final round, triple-bogeyed the par-five last for a two-over 74 while Snedeker closed with a six-birdie 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by Gene Cherry)