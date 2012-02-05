Feb 5 American Kyle Stanley took advantage
of a final-round collapse by overnight leader Spencer Levin to
win his first PGA Tour title by one shot at the Phoenix Open in
Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.
A week after agonisingly squandering a seven-stroke
advantage to lose the Farmers Insurance Open in a playoff,
Stanley delivered the best possible reply as he closed with a
flawless six-under-par 65 at the TPC Scottsdale.
The big-hitting Stanley birdied three of the last eight
holes in dazzling sunshine to post a 15-under total of 269,
finishing one ahead of compatriot Ben Crane (66).
American Levin, who briefly led by seven shots early in
Sunday's final round in pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory,
had to settle for third place at 13-under after closing with a
75.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editinng by
Ian Ransom)