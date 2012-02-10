Feb 10 South Korean Charlie Wi birdied
three of his last six holes to grab an early two-shot lead in
Friday's second round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am as
Tiger Woods finished six strokes off the pace.
Wi, one of three players tied for the lead overnight, fired
a three-under-par 69 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of three
venues being used this week, to post a 12-under total of 130.
In pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory, Wi eagled the
par-four 13th, his fourth hole of the day, before ending his
round in topsy-turvy fashion
birdie-bogey-birdie-par-birdie-bogey.
American world number 10 Dustin Johnson, tournament champion
in 2009 and 2010, was alone in second after carding a 72 on the
tricky Spyglass Hill layout.
Fijian Vijay Singh, who returned a 68 at Spyglass, was a
further two shots back at eight under with New Zealander Danny
Lee (73) and American Brian Gay (65).
Woods, however, was left frustrated after shooting a
two-under 68 at Monterey Peninsula, the easiest of the three
layouts.
"It was decent," the former world number one told Golf
Channel after finishing his round in steady drizzle and plunging
temperatures. "I drove it good again today, unfortunately I just
didn't make enough birdies.
"The hard part was just getting the ball in there (on the
greens) where you could give it a free run. I was hitting the
ball in wrong spots.
"I am six back so I need to make something happen a little
bit over there," Woods added, referring to his third round on
Saturday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Three-times winner Phil Mickelson carded a 65 at Monterey
Peninsula to finish five strokes off the lead, level in a large
group with fellow U.S. Ryder Cup player Hunter Mahan (70).
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Julian Linden)