UPDATE 1-Golf-Cabrera Bello cards 65 to earn share of St. Jude lead
* Mickelson double-bogeys last to fall four back (Adds quotes, details)
PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 19 Bill Haas clinched his fourth PGA Tour title by beating fellow Americans Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley in a gripping sudden-death playoff for the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Haas sank a curling 43-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole, the driveable par-four 10th, to seal victory in bright afternoon sunshine at Riviera Country Club.
The trio had finished the 72 regulation holes on seven-under-par 277, Haas closing with a two-under 69 while Mickelson and Bradley each birdied the par-four last for matching 71s.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia fired a best-of-the-week 64 that included two eagles to share fourth place at five-under with Americans Dustin Johnson (71) and Jimmy Walker (69), and Australian Jarrod Lyle (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)
June 10 Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under-par 65 and a share of the lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.