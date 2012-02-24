Feb 23 Unheralded American Will Claxton
reeled off four consecutive birdies on his way to a
five-under-par 66 and a one-shot lead at the Mayakoba Golf
Classic in Mexico on Thursday.
Making only his fifth start on the PGA Tour, the 30-year-old
launched his birdie run at the par-four second before ending a
windy day on the El Camaleon course a stroke in front of seven
players.
Claxton, who has played most of his professional golf on the
satellite circuits, has recorded one top-25 finish in three
appearances on the 2012 PGA Tour, a tie for 23rd at the Sony
Open in Hawaii.
Britain's Greg Owen fired a seven-birdie 67 to share second
place with Americans Charles Howell III, Marc Turnesa, John Huh,
Matt Every and Mark D. Anderson, and Spaniard Alejandro
Canizares.
"It was a little bit windy early ... but it didn't really
pick up until our sixth or seventh hole, so we got to get a
little bit in the calm," Howell, a double champion on the PGA
Tour, told reporters after carding five birdies and one bogey.
"There's a long way to go yet, though. Fortunately I was
able to drive the ball in play today, and that gives you a good
chance around here to score."
Former world number one Nick Price of Zimbabwe was three
strokes off the pace after opening with a 69 at the resort of
Playa del Carmen on the Riviera Maya.
Johnson Wagner, who won last year's title in a playoff with
fellow American Spencer Levin, carded a 73.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Marana, Arizona. Editing by
Patrick Johnston)