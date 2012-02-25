Feb 24 Britain's Greg Owen, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, birdied two of his last three holes to surge into a three-way tie for the lead in Friday's second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

The 40-year-old Englishman fired a four-under-par 67 to join Americans Daniel Summerhays (65) and overnight leader Will Claxton (68) at eight-under 134.

Another American, Chris Stroud, was a further stroke back after carding a 66 in blustery conditions on the El Camaleon course at the resort of Playa del Carmen on the Riviera Maya.

"Tough conditions but I drove it in most of the fairways and just kept plugging away and took some chances," Owen told reporters after mixing five birdies with a lone bogey. "I played really well today."

Owen, whose best PGA Tour finish was a runner-up spot at the 2006 Bay Hill Invitational where he led by one shot in the final round before double-bogeying the par-three 17th, believes he is close to his best.

"I've made four out of five cuts and finished ninth at Pebble (Beach)," he said of his 2012 PGA Tour campaign. "It's getting back to how I used to play four or five years ago, and that feels nice."

Johnson Wagner, who won last year's title in a playoff with fellow American Spencer Levin, carded a 70 to lie nine strokes off the pace going into Saturday's third round.

The cut fell at three-over 145 with former major champions Ben Curtis, Shaun Micheel, Mike Weir, Greg Norman and David Duval failing to advance.

Former world number one Nick Price of Zimbabwe, who had opened with a 69, withdrew from the tournament before the start of the second round second round because of a stomach ailment.