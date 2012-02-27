UPDATE 1-Golf-Berger retains St. Jude title after Mickelson triple
* Mickelson triple-bogeys 12th, finishes three back (Adds quotes, details)
Feb 26 American rookie John Huh won his first PGA Tour title by beating Australian Robert Allenby in a marathon playoff at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Sunday.
Huh, who had never competed on the U.S. circuit until this year, sealed victory with a birdie at the eighth extra hole, denying Allenby a first PGA Tour win since the 2001 Pennsylvania Classic.
The two players had finished the regulation 72 holes level at 13-under 271, Huh closing with a flawless eight-under 63 and Allenby double-bogeying the last for a 65 on the El Camaleon course.
Americans Matt Every and Colt Knost signed off with matching 66s to share third place at 11 under. (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Marana, Arizona; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
* Mickelson triple-bogeys 12th, finishes three back (Adds quotes, details)
June 11 Daniel Berger became the fourth player to retain his Memphis title when he won the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.