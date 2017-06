PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Rory McIlroy won the Honda Classic on Sunday to take over as golf's new world number one.

The 22-year-old, who claimed his first major by winning last year's U.S. Open, replaced Luke Donald at the top of the PGA world rankings.

Only Tiger Woods, who finished tied for runner-up to McIlroy on Sunday, reached number one at an earlier age. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden; simon.evans@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 786-853-4506)(Reuters Messaging: simon.evans.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more golf stories; for more sports stories)