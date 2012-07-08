July 8 PGA Tour rookie Ted Potter Jr. won his first title on the U.S. circuit with a nerve-jangling playoff victory over fellow American Troy Kelly at the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Sunday.

Left-hander Potter sealed the win with a four-foot birdie putt at the third extra hole, the par-three 18th, after Kelly missed his attempt from 45 feet.

Potter had a golden opportunity to wrap up victory one hole earlier, at the par-five 17th, but he lipped out with a birdie putt from five feet.

The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 16-under-par 264, Kelly closing with a four-under 66 on the Old White TPC Course and Potter finishing eagle-birdie for a 64.

South Korean Charlie Wi eagled the 17th on the way to a 65 to share third place at 14 under with PGA Tour rookie Charlie Beljan (67). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; editing by Ken Ferris)