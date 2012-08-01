AKRON, Ohio Aug 1 Ten days after suffering a
nightmare collapse in the final round of the British Open, Adam
Scott had a smile on his face while completing preparations for
his title defence at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Though the Australian was left feeling numb and
shell-shocked after he squandered a four-shot lead with four
holes to play in the year's third major, he has since had time
to reflect on the superb golf he played for the previous 68
holes.
"I'm disappointed that I didn't win from that position, but
I left that major the same as I've left every other one, and
that's empty-handed," Scott told reporters at Firestone Country
Club on Wednesday.
"I've been disappointed a lot of times at majors, even
though I've never been closer to (winning) one. There wasn't
that much healing for me.
"My game is in really great shape, and I just took a few
days to rest up. I certainly analyzed the last few holes a
little bit and took out of it what I wanted, then just thought
about how great I played."
Scott, who closed with a 75 at Royal Lytham to hand a
one-stroke victory to South African Ernie Els, was delighted to
be back at Firestone in an elite field of 78 for the World Golf
Championships event.
"It's just nice to be playing straightaway again and get out
there," said the 32-year-old, an eight-times winner on the PGA
Tour.
"I'm obviously playing well, so it's important that I should
be confident here, try and build my own confidence and pick up
some momentum as we come into a really important stretch to the
year.
"The disappointment of Lytham shouldn't hold me back from
taking advantage of the way I'm playing at the moment. I felt
like it was my week and I played like a champion, but I played
four poor holes at the end, and you can't win and do that."
TOP PLAYERS
Scott, who won his first WGC title by four shots at
Firestone last year, faces a strong field on the tree-lined
layout as the game's top players gather one week before the
year's final major, the PGA Championship.
World number one Luke Donald will be bidding for his second
victory on the 2012 PGA Tour while Woods, a seven-times winner
of the Bridgestone Invitational, seeks his fourth.
"I've always enjoyed playing this week, it's a very solid
golf course," said Englishman Donald. "It's a golf course you
really have to drive it well, do everything really well here.
"It's a tough test, and it will be a great preparation for
next week. It's a place (where) I've been relatively successful
but haven't quite got to the point of winning, so hopefully that
will change this year."
Woods, who has finished outside the top four only twice in
12 appearances at the Bridgestone Invitational, has always felt
very comfortable at Firestone.
"This is one of my favourites," the 14-times major champion
said. "It's straightforward. It's right in front of you. There's
no tricks. There's no hidden things. I've played well here in
the past, and hopefully I can do it again this week."
South African Els, who landed his fourth major title at last
month's British Open, was also in high spirits for this week
despite producing only two top-10s in 12 appearances at the
Bridgestone Invitational.
"Although I love this event and this golf course, I don't
have a great record here," the laid-back South African said.
"Hopefully I can have a decent week this week.
"I'll really play this week with next week in mind but try
and do better here this week. I haven't had a top 10 or sniffed
a top 5 here for many, many years, so I'd love to have a decent
week here."
The Bridgestone Invitational starts on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)