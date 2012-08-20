Aug 20 Sergio Garcia snapped a four-year PGA
Tour title drought with victory at the rain-delayed Wyndham
Championship in North Carolina on Monday that secured the
Spaniard a spot on the European Ryder Cup team.
Garcia, who had a one-shot lead after four holes on Sunday
when play was halted at Sedgefield Country Club because of rain
and thunderstorms, shot a four-under 66 in the final round for
an 18-under total, two shots clear of South African Tim Clark.
The Spaniard, who needed a strong result to force his way
onto Europe's team for the Sept. 28-30 Ryder Cup, guaranteed a
place on the team by securing his eighth PGA Tour victory and
first since the 2008 Players Championship.
Garcia, 32, was one-under in his final round when play was
halted on the weekend and mixed five birdies with two bogeys on
the back nine to secure the win on Monday.
Garcia has played five Ryder Cups and finished on the
winning team three times though he missed Europe's victory at
Celtic Manor in 2010.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Tom Pilcher)