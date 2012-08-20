Aug 20 Sergio Garcia snapped a four-year PGA Tour title drought with victory at the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship in North Carolina on Monday that secured the Spaniard a spot on the European Ryder Cup team.

Garcia, who had a one-shot lead after four holes on Sunday when play was halted at Sedgefield Country Club because of rain and thunderstorms, shot a four-under 66 in the final round for an 18-under total, two shots clear of South African Tim Clark.

The Spaniard, who needed a strong result to force his way onto Europe's team for the Sept. 28-30 Ryder Cup, guaranteed a place on the team by securing his eighth PGA Tour victory and first since the 2008 Players Championship.

Garcia, 32, was one-under in his final round when play was halted on the weekend and mixed five birdies with two bogeys on the back nine to secure the win on Monday.

Garcia has played five Ryder Cups and finished on the winning team three times though he missed Europe's victory at Celtic Manor in 2010. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Tom Pilcher)