Aug 21 Dustin Johnson has made a habit of
thriving in the latter part of the PGA Tour season, good reason
for him to be excited about his title defence at this week's
Barclays tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
The long-hitting American is the only player in the elite
125-strong field assembled at Bethpage State Park to have won
FedExCup playoff events in each of the last two years and is
eager to launch his bid for a third in Thursday's opening round.
"I play well at this time of the year usually, so I enjoy
the FedExCup," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday while preparing
for the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff events.
"I like the playoffs. This is time where you really need to
play well. I've had a lot of success the last few years in the
playoffs, and hopefully I can continue that this year."
Two years ago, Johnson won the third playoff event, the BMW
Championship, before winding up fifth in the final FedExCup
standings.
Twelve months ago at a rain-softened Plainfield Country Club
in Edison, New Jersey, he triumphed by two shots at The
Barclays, which was cut to 54 holes because of Hurricane Irene.
"It's at a totally different golf course than it was last
year," said Johnson, referring to the challenging 7,468-yard
Bethpage Black layout which staged the U.S. Open in 2002 and
2009.
"It's going to play tough. The rough is pretty thick, and
the fairways are pretty narrow, just like they were in the U.S.
Open. It's going to be a good test of golf.
"The FedExCup, that's what it's all about. I've got to have
three good weeks if I want to make it to the Tour Championship."
The top 100 players in the points list qualify for next
week's Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston, with the leading 70
there advancing to the BMW Championship. The top 30 then qualify
for the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta where the overall
points winner pockets a $10 million bonus.
POLE POSITION
Tiger Woods, a triple winner on the 2012 PGA Tour, will
start the playoffs from the pole position this week as overall
points leader. Jason Dufner is second, PGA Championship winner
Rory McIlroy third and Zach Johnson fourth.
As is customary at the playoffs, the top-three players are
paired up for the first two rounds. With Dufner having opted to
skip this week, Woods, McIlroy and Johnson will tee off together
on Thursday in a high-profile grouping.
"I know the crowd will be pushing them quite heavily, and
it'll be fun," said 2007 Masters champion Johnson. "I'm going to
relish the opportunity."
All four of this year's major winners will be competing at
Bethpage Black where Masters champion Bubba Watson has lofty
ambitions.
"My expectations are always high," said the long-hitting
left-hander. "I've been playing pretty solid all year with a lot
of top 25s but not a lot of top 10s, not as many as I want.
"These playoffs are the most important thing right now and
this course sets up pretty good for me, with it being a little
bit longer."
While Woods, McIlroy and Zach Johnson hold an advantage in
the FedExCup standings coming into this week, the way the
playoffs have been structured can allow for dramatic surges by
lesser ranked players.
Three years ago, unheralded American Heath Slocum crept into
a 125-man field as the 124th-ranked player but edged Tiger Woods
on the final hole for The Barclays victory and catapulted to
third in the standings.
Intriguingly, Slocum occupies that identical 124th spot
coming into this week.
"I'm just glad to be here at this point ... so I'm going to
make the best of it," said Slocum. "I've been in this situation
before. I feel like my game has kind of rounded into shape. The
goal is to move on. Simple as that."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue)