ORLANDO, Florida, March 24 Tiger Woods's bid to regain the world number one ranking was put on hold on Sunday when violent thunderstorms swept across the Bay Hill Club, suspending until Monday the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Heavy rains and strong winds from the storms ripped branches from trees and left the course unplayable, forcing the suspension until Monday morning.

Woods, seeking to supplant Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy as world number one with a win at one of his favourite courses, had just rolled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the second hole when horns sounded to evacuate the course.

The American will have a three-stroke lead when the tournament resumes. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Orlando, editing by Gene Cherry and Ed Osmond)