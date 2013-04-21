April 21 Graeme McDowell held his nerve in fierce winds to clinch his second PGA Tour title with a playoff victory over U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Sunday.

Northern Irishman McDowell sealed the win with a regulation two-putt par at the first extra hole, the 18th, where Simpson bogeyed after missing the green to the right with his approach.

The pair had finished the 72 regulation holes on nine-under-par 275, McDowell three-putting to bogey the last for a two-under 69 and Simpson closing with a 71 in gusting winds at Harbour Town Golf Links.

English world number six Luke Donald, who made a sizzling start with four birdies in the first six holes, lost momentum after the turn on the way to a 69, finishing joint third at seven under with American Kevin Streelman (72). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating)