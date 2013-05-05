May 5 PGA Tour rookie Derek Ernst parred the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Briton David Lynn and win the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Ernst, 22, won with a tap-in par at the 18th hole.

Lynn had hit his tee shot into deep rough on the left, put his second shot in the greenside bunker on the right and overshot the green when blasting out. His chip ran seven feet past the cup, allowing the American to win with his par.

Lynn and Ernst, who entered the field as the fourth alternate to the tournament, both shot final rounds of two-under-par 70 to finish 72 holes in eight under par on a wet, chilly day that brought the golfers out early in the morning in hopes of beating stormy weather forecast for later in the day.

Phil Mickelson, the overnight co-leader, was also eight-under with two holes to play, but bogeyed the par-three 17th hole to miss out joining the playoff. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York,; Editing by Gene Cherry)