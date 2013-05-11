PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 11 Saturday is called moving day on the PGA Tour and if early indications bear out, a shootout could be in store as Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods set out for the third round at the Players Championship.

Garcia, the 2008 champion, held a one-shot lead over world number one Tiger Woods, who won in 2001, in what is generally referred to as golf's fifth major.

Woods has had the better of their long rivalry dating back to 1999. Of the 19 times they have been grouped together on the PGA Tour, the American has shot the lower score 12 times and tied the Spaniard on four occasions.

Eighteen players were within five strokes of the lead at the end of the second round, including world number two Rory McIlroy, Masters champion Adam Scott and defender Matt Kuchar.

Lee Westwood, who began the day on nine-under, had an early hiccup when his tee shot at the first settled next to a tree on the left side of the fairway. Hampered by his restricted stance, he struck the tree with his club and whiffed on the ball.

Joining the fray were some of Saturday's early starters, who showed that the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass was still ripe for scoring.

Jeff Maggert put his name just under Woods by going six-under through his first 10 holes to reach nine under par for the championship, two strokes off the pace set by Garcia.

Australian Marc Leishman burst up the leaderboard with three birdies in his first four holes to reach nine-under.

Briton David Lynn used four birdies in his first seven holes to climb to eight under par.

Early hints that it could be a good day for scoring came from a pair of South Africans as Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, and Branden Grace both fired five-under-par rounds of 67.

American Chris Stroud drew the biggest roar in warm, humid conditions when he used a six-iron for a hole in one on the 186-yard 13th hole.

