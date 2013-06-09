June 9 Harris English took advantage of a late collapse by fellow American Scott Stallings to clinch his maiden PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory at the St Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday.

The 23-year-old English birdied two of the last three holes at the TPC Southwind to close with a one-under-par 69, ending a roller-coaster final round where he and Stallings had duelled back and forth for the lead.

A curling 17-foot birdie putt at the 17th put English two strokes clear and he safely parred the tricky final hole to post a 12-under total of 268 in the final PGA Tour event before next week's U.S. Open.

Stallings had been two ahead when he hit his approach into water at the 15th en route to a damaging double-bogey six and had to settle for a share of second place after bogeying the 18th for a 68.

Level with Stallings at 10 under was four-times major champion Phil Mickelson, who thrilled the crowd when he nearly holed out his approach at the par-four last for a tap-in birdie and a 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)