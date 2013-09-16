Sept 16 Zach Johnson fired a bogey-free 65 in Monday's final round to win the weather-delayed BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, used a late charge to finish at 16-under-par 268 for a two-stroke victory over fellow American Nick Watney (64) in the penultimate event of the FedExCup playoffs.

The top 30 on the points list following the BMW advance to next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta with the overall winner of the four-event series pocketing a $10 million bonus. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)