ATLANTA, Sept 21 Henrik Stenson made yet another fast start then struggled in torrential rain over the closing holes to remain four strokes in front after Saturday's third round of the season-ending Tour Championship.

With the FedExCup playoff title and its bonus jackpot of $10 million also on the line at East Lake Golf Club, Stenson carded a one-under-par 69 in difficult scoring conditions to stay on track for all those honours.

The Swede, ranked second in the FedExCup points standings, raced to the turn in four-under 31 to briefly lead by nine strokes but dropped four shots on the back nine to post an 11-under total of 199.

Long-hitting Dustin Johnson, who narrowly squeezed into the elite field of 30 players, fired a 67 to sit alone in second place at seven under, two ahead of fellow American Steve Stricker (68).

FedExCup points leader Tiger Woods, seeking a sixth PGA Tour victory this season, was a distant 14 strokes off the pace after returning his first sub-par score this week, a 69. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)