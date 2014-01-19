Jan 19 American Patrick Reed survived a few anxious moments and poor swings midway through the final round to seal his second PGA Tour victory by two shots at the $5.7 million Humana Challenge on Sunday in La Quinta, California.

A commanding seven strokes in front overnight, Reed mixed four bogeys with three birdies in a roller-coaster stretch of eight holes from the fifth but held steady after that to close with a one-under-par 71.

The burly 23-year-old Texan completed a wire-to-wire victory at the pro-am event as he posted a 28-under total of 260, ending up two ahead of fellow American Ryan Palmer (63).

American world number six Zach Johnson, who clinched his 11th PGA Tour title at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii earlier this month, sensationally birdied the last five holes for a best-of-the-week 10-under 62.

His flawless round left him in a tie for third at 25-under with compatriot Justin Leonard (65), and he will now take a four-week break before returning to the U.S. circuit for the Feb. 19-23 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)