Jan 26 American Scott Stallings birdied six of the last 11 holes to break clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard and clinch his third PGA Tour title by one shot at the Farmers Insurance Open outside San Diego on Sunday.

Stallings also held his nerve with clutch putts for par at the 15th and 17th on the challenging South Course at Torrey Pines before two-putting for birdie at the par-five last for a four-under-par 68 and a nine-under total of 279.

American Gary Woodland and Australian Marc Leishman, playing in the final group, had the chance to force a playoff over the last two holes but Woodland's title bid ended with a double-bogey on 17 and Leishman's when he failed to eagle 18.

Leishman's wedge from 100 yards ended up four feet from the cup and he settled for a birdie and a 71 to tie for second with compatriot Jason Day (68), South Korean K.J. Choi (66), Canada's Graham DeLaet (68) and American Pat Perez (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)