Golf-Finau, Cauley share lead at Texas Open
April 21 Long-hitting Tony Finau stumbled at the final hole to fall back into a share of the second-round lead with fellow American Bud Cauley at the Texas Open on Friday.
PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 16 Bubba Watson was rewarded for his impressive early season form when he stormed to his first PGA Tour title since the 2012 Masters with a two-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.
Four strokes off the pace going into the final round, the American left-hander seized control with five birdies in the first eight holes on the way to a flawless seven-under-par 64 at a sun-splashed Riviera Country Club.
Watson, who has long relished playing at the revered venue despite never having posted a top-10 finish in seven previous starts, finished up in style as he rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt at the last to post a 15-under total of 269.
Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson, one of four players who held at least a share of the lead during the final round, closed with a five-birdie 66 to finish alone in second place. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.