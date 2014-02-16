PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 16 Bubba Watson was rewarded for his impressive early season form when he stormed to his first PGA Tour title since the 2012 Masters with a two-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

Four strokes off the pace going into the final round, the American left-hander seized control with five birdies in the first eight holes on the way to a flawless seven-under-par 64 at a sun-splashed Riviera Country Club.

Watson, who has long relished playing at the revered venue despite never having posted a top-10 finish in seven previous starts, finished up in style as he rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt at the last to post a 15-under total of 269.

Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson, one of four players who held at least a share of the lead during the final round, closed with a five-birdie 66 to finish alone in second place. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)