July 3 Swede Jonas Blixt made a storming start to his title defence at The Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Thursday as he charged into an early one-shot lead in the opening round.

Firing at the flags whenever possible, the 30-year-old racked up eight birdies and two bogeys on the way to a six-under-par 64 on the Greenbrier's Old White Course.

That left him a stroke in front of Americans James Hahn, Jason Bohn, Joe Durant, Chris Kirk, D.A. Points and Patrick Rodgers.

American world number 18 Steve Stricker, who has been playing a limited schedule on the PGA Tour in recent years, opened with a 66 in his first tournament since last month's U.S. Open.

Masters champion Bubba Watson, the world number three and the highest-ranked player in the field, was among the late starters on Thursday.

Blixt, who won last year's Greenbrier Classic by two shots after closing with a 67, was delighted with his overall strategy coming into his second ever title defence on the PGA Tour.

"I think I relaxed a little too much the first time," the Swede told Golf Channel, referring to his maiden victory on the U.S. circuit at the 2012 Frys.com Open and his tie for 51st at the event the following year.

"I was too comfortable. You've just got to realise it's a new golf tournament, they are four rounds to play and there's a bunch of players that can beat you.

"So I just went out there and tried to fire at everything. I made as many as birdies as possible to get a head start."

Tour veteran Stricker, making only his eighth start on the U.S. circuit this season, recorded four birdies in a flawless display with his wife, Nicki, working as his caddie.

Asked to pinpoint the toughest challenge he faced as an irregular competitor on the PGA Tour, Stricker replied: "Knowing that your shots really do count.

"You spend a lot of time at home practising and the shots don't really matter. You can hit one off line and it doesn't mean anything.

"And when you come out here, every shot means something. You've got to try and erase that out of your mind and do what you do at home and do what you do when you're practising."

Stricker, whose best finish this season was a tie for sixth at the Memorial Tournament last month, felt he was doing a pretty good job in that regard.

"I have gotten used to that over the years," the 47-year-old smiled. "I haven't played much and I am kind of used to that fact. So I am excited about the start this week." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)