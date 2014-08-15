GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 15 Heath Slocum continued his resurgence to share the halfway lead after the second round at the Wyndham Championship on Friday.

Slocum notched four consecutive birdies from the 13th hole en route to a second straight five-under-par 65 in ideal conditions at Sedgefield.

He joined fellow American Scott Langley (65) at 10-under 130, one stroke ahead of compatriots Andrew Svoboda, Nick Watney and Brian Stuard and Scot Martin Laird.

First round leader Camilo Villegas of Colombia was among a group two shots behind on a packed leaderboard with 20 players bunched within three strokes.

Slocum is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour who attended the same Florida high school as two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and fan favorite Boo Weekley.

"I had a little stretch that I made some good iron shots but also made really quality putts to cap those off," Slocum told reporters.

The 40-year-old is coming off a couple of "rough years". He lost his card after a woeful 2012 season and has not been much better this season, 158th on the tour ranking, but everything came together over the first 36 holes this week.

"I've made a lot of progress this year and played some of the best golf at times that I have, but I haven't put (everything) together," he said.

"The last few days it's all kind of clicked. Maybe I just finally have let go and got out of my own way."

Langley, who is having a solid season, birdied his final two holes to tie for the lead.

"I gave myself a ton of opportunities to make birdies," said Langley, who had six of them. "I made a nice adjustment to my (putting) grip earlier in the week and it's worked pretty well so far."

American Bill Haas was four shots behind after a 66 that included a bizarre double-bogey at the final hole, where his tee shot struck a spectator and ricocheted out-of-bounds.

Seventy-eight players made the cut, which fell at two-under 138. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the highest world ranked player in the field, missed a six-foot putt to fail by one stroke to make the cut. (Editing by Gene Cherry)