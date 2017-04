GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 17 Colombian Camilo Villegas checked in with a seven-under-par 63 to clinch a one-stroke victory at the $5.3 million Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Villegas had an eagle and five birdies in a flawless round at Sedgefield to clinch his fourth victory on the PGA Tour and first since 2010.

The 32-year-old finished at 17-under 263 to edge Swede Freddie Jacobson (66), who bogeyed the last after missing a 10-foot putt, and American Bill Haas (64).

Third round leader Nick Watney led with seven holes to play but closed poorly, running up a double-bogey at the last after slicing his tee shot out of bounds.

The American carded 70 to tie for fifth on 14-under. (Editing by Frank Pingue)