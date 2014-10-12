Oct 11 South Korean Bae Sang-Moon eagled the par-four 17th then birdied the final hole to earn a four-stroke lead after the third round of the Frys.com Open in Napa, California on Saturday.

In just two holes, Bae turned a tenuous advantage into a commanding lead at the PGA Tour season opener at Silverado Country Club north of San Francisco.

He carded 65 for 16-under-par 200, while American Zac Blair shot 69 for second place on 12-under with his compatriots Matt Kuchar (66), Brooks Koepka (67) and Scott Langley (69) tied for third at 11-under with Scot Martin Laird (71).

Bae, 28, is seeking his second PGA Tour victory. His lone success came at the Byron Nelson Championship in May last year, but he has not had a top-10 finish since. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney)