Oct 12 South Korean Bae Sang-moon built a big lead but had to survive a mid-round slump to earn a two-shot victory at the $6 million Frys.com Open in Napa, California on Sunday.

Bae carded a final round of 73 to finish on 15-under-par 273 at Silverado Country Club in the opening event of the 2014-15 season on the PGA Tour.

Australian Steven Bowditch (67), boosted by an eagle at the par-five 16th, finished second on 13-under.

Bae posted four bogeys in a seven-hole stretch mid-round but the 28-year-old held on to take the win and pocket $1.08 million for his second victory on the PGA Tour.

Bae also has 12 international wins.

