Oct 19 Ben Martin fended off a strong challenge from fellow American Kevin Streelman to win the $6.2 million Shriners Hospitals for Children Open by two strokes in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Overnight leader Martin briefly surrendered a big lead before curling in a 45-foot eagle putt at the par-five 16th to regain his advantage over the fast-finishing Streelman at the TPC Summerlin in Nevada.

Martin punctuated the victory with a birdie at the final hole to card 68 and finish at 20-under-par 264 for his first PGA Tour victory in his 56th start.

Streelman, who had recorded five birdies in six holes to charge into contention, missed a six-foot birdie putt at the last, moments after Martin's eagle at the 16th to finish with a 65 and on 18-under-par 266.

